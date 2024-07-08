Indore: Cops Look For Abducted Minor Girl Post Complaint, Later Find Her Sleeping In Her Room

ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police had to face tough situation after a complaint of abduction of a minor girl was reported in MIG area on Saturday night. Police searched her at her coaching class and other places for three hours but when her parents returned home, they found her sleeping in her bedroom. The DGP was also monitoring the case and instructed his subordinates to rescue the girl.

A cement trader reached MIG police station around 9 pm and lodged a complaint that his 16-year-old daughter, who had gone to her coaching institute near Janjeerwala Square, did not return home. He had informed the police that his daughter had made a phone call to him and she told him to reach home soon after which her mobile phone was switched off.

The parents tried to contact her and they later reached the cops. After knowing about the girl's abduction incident, ACP Kundan Mandloi and other officials swung into action. A team was constituted to search for the girl. The CCTVs at her coaching institute were searched and those found her coming out of the institute.

After that CCTVs of other places were checked. The police searched possible places in the city but they could not recover the girl. After that her parents reached home and found her sleeping in the bedroom around 12 am. They later informed the police about it. Police said that after talking with her father, her mobile phoneís battery was discharged. Then, she reached home and found the door locked as her parents were searching her and they reached MIG police station after finding her mobile switched off. The girl opened the lock using another key and went to sleep in her room.