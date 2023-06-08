 Indore: Free training for PSC Mains-2022 near Government Law College 
Candidates belonging to SC/ST category, who will be declared qualified for the state service main exam-2022, will be given free training for the exam following instructions of the government.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
This training programme will be organised in in front of Government New Law College. 

The training programme will be organised by the Government Exam Pre-Training Centre. Centre head Alka Bhargava has said that the training programme for the main examination of PSC-2022 will be started as soon as the results of the preliminary examination, which was held on May 21, were declared.

Candidates who clear the preliminary examination can get the application immediately after the declaration of the result.

Similarly, pre-examination training centre will also provide training to SC/ST candidates for the proposed interview of PSC-2019. Eligible candidates can collect the application and submit it at the centre during office hours.

