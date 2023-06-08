 Madhya Pradesh: Loading vehicle runs over 4-year-old girl in Gwalior
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 03:51 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A loading vehicle ran over a four-year-old girl outside her house in Bahodapur area near Lakshmipuram water tank on Tuesday.

Her family members took her to hospital where she died. The police registered a case against the vehicle driver.

When the accident occurred, the girl Khusboo was playing outside her house.

On hearing her shrieks, her family members came out of the house and took her to a hospital along with the driver. The girl sustained severe head injuries.

After the death of the girl, her family members put her body on the road and blocked traffic. They said that they were not getting justice, since the police were not registering an FIR against the car driver.

article-image

