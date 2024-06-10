Indore: Fireworks Result In Blaze At BJP Office During NDA Govt Swearing-In Celebration

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire erupted on the fourth floor of Bharatiya Janata Partyís city office after some workers burst firecrackers on the occasion of the swearing-in of the NDA govt for the third time on Saturday evening. The incident occurred at the BJP's office at Jaora Compound around 9:15 pm when the workers were celebrating the oath ceremony event but a rocket burst on the fourth floor causing the fire. The police and fire brigade immediately reached the spot to control the situation and no casualty was reported.

The Depalpur MLA Manoj Patel and his supporters were celebrating the oath-taking ceremony of PM Narendra Modi.

ACP Tushar Singh informed the Free Press that the BJP workers were celebrating the oath ceremony and the blaze erupted after a firecracker burst on the fourth floor where some garbage and old items including mattresses were kept which caught fire. The blaze was extinguished quickly before it could reach the other floors of the building. According to the fire brigade, four fire tenders were dispatched to the spot, and two of them doused the flames within an hour. More than 30,000 litres of water was used to completely extinguish the fire.

Power supply stopped at two feeders as precautionary measure

West Discom discontinued the power supply at two feeders due to the fire incident at the BJP office. West Discom officials said that as the spot was close to the 11 KV electricity line passing near the building at Jaora Compound, the supply was discontinued as a precautionary measure to prevent any electricity failure due to the fire.