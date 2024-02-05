Indore: Fire Breaks Out At A Shop Due To Gas Cylinder Leak; 1 Injured, Vehicles Engulfed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out due gas cylinder leak at a shop on Monday at Bada Ganpati Square in Indore. One individual sustained injuries in the incident, and the vehicles of customers parked nearby also caught fire.

The fire brigade extinguished the flames, which were reportedly caused by a gas cylinder leak. An employee sitting at the nearby flower shop was caught in the flames and has been taken to a private hospital.

According to the fire brigade staff, a fire erupted at the "Mausa Jalebi" shop at Bada Ganpati Square on Monday afternoon. The flames, sparked by a gas cylinder pipe, engulfed the entire shop. The pipe's flare-up also ignited another cylinder placed nearby, worsening the blaze.

As per Malharganj Police, a tank was placed nearby, and there was a flower shop near it where an employee named Mohsin was working. He was caught off guard by the sudden fire outbreak and has been taken to the hospital by the shop owner. Further details about him are being gathered.

According to reports, a customer was having poha nearby when the fire broke out. He quickly fled the scene, leaving his parked Activa scooter behind, which also caught fire. Another Activa parked nearby was also engulfed in flames.

The fire brigade staff confirmed that there was no blast in the tank. However, the furniture inside and the exterior boards of two adjacent shops were burnt to ashes.