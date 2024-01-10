Indore: Factories Sealed, Electricity Disconnected For Polluting Rivers | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As per the intentions of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, effective action is being taken by Indore district administration under the direction of Collector Asheesh Singh for river purification to make the rivers and drains pollution free. In this connection 9 industrial units were sealed on Wednesday for polluting rivers.

In the meeting held on Tuesday, Collector Singh had made it clear that the district administration will have zero tolerance towards pollution of rivers and drains. Strict action will be taken against all such industries which are discharging industrial waste directly into rivers and drains without treatment.

In accordance with the instructions, today the team of officials of Revenue, Pollution Control Board and District Industries Center completed the action of cutting and sealing the electrical connections in various areas of Indore district where industrial waste was being released directly into the rivers by factories.

FP Photo

Officials informed that Electricity connections of a total of 9 factories were cut.

Action against factories

The factories which were closed include M/s Supreme Food Product Unit 2 located at Samta Nagar Palda, M/s Peppe Nutrition Pvt Ltd and M/s Sun Industries located at Udyog Nagar Palda, M/s Sai Machine Tools Pvt Ltd located at Industrial Area Sanwer Road, M/s Sai Machine Tools Pvt Ltd located at Village Bardari Sanwer Road. Harshita Enterprises, M/s Sandhya Enterprises located in industrial area Bardari, M/s Vidyut Electroplaters located in industrial area Saver Road and M/s Kanhaiya Dyeing and M/s Mayur Dyeing located in industrial area Laxmibai Nagar.

Collector Asheesh Singh has clarified that such action will continue in the district. An action plan is also being prepared to make rivers and drains pollution free by 2028, under which industries will be inspected regularly by officials and action will be taken if any violation of instructions is found.