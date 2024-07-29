Indore: Eye Problems Increase By Manifold, Docs Blames Increased Screen Time

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is witnessing a rapid rise in eye problems across all age groups, attributed to increased screen time. Children are notably affected, with many patients seeking treatment at both government and private hospitals. School of Excellence for Eye sees 50,000 patients annually, while private hospitals receive around 150,000 patients, totaling over 200,000 cases each year. These cases include cornea, retina, glaucoma, dry eye, and other eye diseases.

Dr DK Sharma, Superintendent, notes the increasing number of eye-related patients annually and highlights the availability of affordable surgeries and regular awareness programs.

Since its inception in 2022, the government hospital has treated over 100,000 patients from Indore and surrounding regions. Daily, more than 300 patients seek treatment, with 40% of them being youth.

Dr Tina Agarwal, Ophthalmologist, emphasizes reducing screen time and following the 20-20-20 rule to mitigate eye strain.

Data from March 2022 to June 2024 shows:

- Total patients: 106,018

- Total OPD visits: 101,656

- Total checkup camps: 4,379

- Total surgeries: 7,095

Disease and Treatment Breakdown

--Cataract

- Surgeries: 5,135

- Aptitude scans: 657

- IOL procedures: 5,879

- YAG laser procedures: 595

--Retina

- Surgeries: 885

- Laser procedures: 1,513

- Fundus photography: 2,826

- OCT retina: 2,335

--Cornea

- Surgeries: 552

- Refractive surgeries: 83

- Specular microscopy: 194

- Corneal topography: 1,412

--+Dry Eye

- Cases: 1,121

--Glaucoma

- Surgeries: 139

- Visual field tests: 672

----Oculoplasty

- Surgeries: 412

- Other surgeries: 215

---Patient Demographics

- Below 18 years: 20%

- Between 18 and 40 years: 40%

- Between 40 and 60 years: 20%

- Above 60 years: 20%