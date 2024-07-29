MP: Devotees Throng Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple On 2nd Shravan Somwar; Indian Cricketer Umesh Yadav Attends Bhasma Aarti

MP: Devotees Throng Mahakaleshwar Temple On Second 'Sawan Somvar' In Ujjain; Indian Cricketer Umesh Yadav Participates | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of devotees thronged Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on the occasion of the second 'Sawan Somvar' to offer prayers.

The devotees queued up since early morning to seek the blessings of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) at the temple and they also participated in a special 'Bhasma Aarti' of Baba Mahakal performed here on the occasion.

Indian Cricketer Umesh Yadav also participated in the Bhasma Aarti and was spotted sitting in the Nandi hall to take a glimpse of the Arti of Baba Mahakal.

'Bhasma Aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning.

According to the priest of the temple Ashish Sharma, before the Bhasma Aarti, the holy bath of Baba Mahakal with water and Panchamrit Mahabhishek was performed in which the lord was anointed with milk, curd, ghee, honey, and fruit juices. After that Baba Mahakal was decorated with Bhang, and sandalwood, and then put up with clothes. Thereafter, Bhasma Aarti was performed amid beating drums and blowing of Shankh (conch shells).

'Sawan' is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar, and is considered as one of the holiest months. Every Monday during this period is regarded as a highly auspicious time to fast and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Sawan holds a special place in Hindu mythology as the month when Lord Shiva is believed to have consumed the poison that emerged from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), saving the universe from its toxic effects.

Devotees undertake fasting and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The cooling rains of Sawan are symbolic of Shiva's compassion and benevolence.

According to religious beliefs, Sawan month is considered to be the favourite month of Lord Shiva. It is believed that by worshipping Lord Shiva in this period, one gets immediate relief from their troubles. This year Sawan began on July 22, Monday, and would end on Monday, August 19.

Besides, there is a tradition of taking out Baba Mahakal's sawari (ride) on every Monday in the month of Sawan month. Therefore, today Baba Mahakal's ride will also be taken out in the evening. It is believed that in order to know the condition of the public, Baba Mahakal goes on a tour of the city. The devotees also wait for hours on the roadside to witness the ride and consider themselves blessed by getting a glimpse of Baba Mahakal.