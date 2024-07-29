Ujjain: Three Cultural Presentations Mark First Evening Of 19th Shravan Mahotsav | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the first evening of the 19th Akhil Bhartiya Shravan Mahotsav titled 'Shiv Sambhavam', an event hosted by the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, the first presentation of the programme was classical singing by Ratan Mohan Sharma. After that, the presentation of group tabla playing by Ujjain’s institution Shri Gebi Saheb Tal Vadya Kachhari under the direction of Pt Ramchandra Chauhan was given. The programme concluded with the presentation of Kathak dance by Aishwarya Sharma of Ujjain.

The first presentation of the first evening of Shravan Mahotsav was started by Ratan Mohan Sharma with a bandish. The presentation was concluded with the verse of Haveli music. He was accompanied by Pt Akhilesh Gundecha on pakhawaj, Ramendra Solanki on tabla, Abhinav Raode on harmonium and vocal partners Swar Sharma and Manas Ranjan. The second presentation was of group tabla playing and pakhawaj, dholak, ghatam, percussion, and daf instruments.

The group that performed included Vikas Upadhyay on pakhavaj, Rahul Pawar on tabla, Harsh Kale, Shakti Nagar, Manas Bansal, Hrithik Yogi on percussion, Hupesh Bhatia, Sarthak Gokhale on ghatam, Ujjwal on dholak and Ashish Bhatia on base drum. The last performance was of Kathak dance by Aishwarya Sharma. She started her performance with Shiv Vandana Damru Har Kar Baje. Thereafter, she gave a beautiful performance of Uthaan Thaat, Aamad, Tihaari, Tode, Tukde, Kavit, and Paran in the traditional order in pure Kathak dance Teentaal.

Devotees throng Mahakal temple

Lakhs of devotees from all over the country reached Mahakaleshwar temple for the darshan of the Lord. A large number of people reached the city in the morning at the railway station and bus stand, while an equal number of people also entered the city in their private four-wheelers for the darshan of the deity. Separate arrangements were made by the police, administration and temple committee for vehicle parking and darshan. A massive Kavad Yatra which started from Indore under the leadership of BJP MLA Golu Shukla reached the temple on Sunday evening.

Second sawari to be taken out today

On the second Monday of Shravan on July 29, Lord Shri Mahakaleshwar will go on a city tour in the form of Shri Chandramouleshwar in a palanquin and in the form of Shri Manmohan on an elephant to know the condition of his subjects. Panchayat and rural development minister Prahalad Patel will also remain present during the sawari. Former CM Uma Bharti is also scheduled to perform darshan of the presiding deity on Monday afternoon.

Police band rehearses

On the second Monday of Shravan month, 350 newly trained jawans of the Police Brass Band will add more grandeur to Baba Mahakal's sawari in Ujjain. The enthusiasm, excitement and attraction of the sawari will increase manifold due to the melodious tunes presented by the band. On Sunday morning, amidst the drizzling rain, police personnel were parading in the police line and practicing patriotic songs and religious hymns.

Dindori’s group to present tribal dance

A group of tribal artists will also participate in the sawari of Lord Mahakal through the Tribal Folk Art and Dialect Development Academy. On July 29, the Bharia tribal Bhadam dance will be performed under the leadership of Maujilal Pachalia of Chhindwara and the Baiga tribal Karma dance will be performed under the leadership of Dhaniram Bagdaria of Dindori.