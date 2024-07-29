HEAVY DOWNPOUR | Waterlogging In Many Areas Of Ujjain; Over 3 Inches Rain In 7 Hours

Waterlogging at Nai Sadak | FP Photos

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Amid thunderstorms and gusty winds, heavy rains lashed the city on Sunday. More than 3 inches of rain were recorded in 7 hours till 5 pm. It led to waterlogging in many parts of the city. People who were troubled by heat and humidity two days ago heaved a sigh of relief from Saturday morning. The weather became cool due to the rain that started on Saturday.

Due to rain and clouds, the maximum temperature of the day has dropped by one and a half degrees. The rain started from around 10:30 am and continued till late night amid short intervals. Weather experts say that the rain will continue even further as the system becomes active. After the clouds covered the sky on Saturday, a period of heavy rain began.

After about half an hour of heavy rain during the day, it rained intermittently till the evening. The humidity level reached 93 percent each in the morning and evening. Heavy downpours created waterlogging problems across the city. As per the information received from Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s control room, water entered several houses at Dhancha Bhavan. Waterlogging complaints were also received from the Daru godown, Samajik Naya Parisar, Upkeshwar Mahadev Mandir, etc.

The water level of Kshipra till 9 pm was normal. No drop of water was received in Gambhir dam, which is the main source of potable water for the denizens, as only 400 Mc Ft water was there in the dam against the capacity of 2250 Mc Ft. A drop of two degrees has been recorded in the maximum temperature. Two days ago on Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius whereas on Saturday it reached to 26 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday morning, the minimum temperature reached 24.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature of the day was 26.5 degrees Celsius. Government Jiwaji Observatory superintendent Dr RP Gupt said that the monsoon system has become active in Ujjain. It is expected that the period of heavy rain will continue even further. As per the rainfall records recorded at the observatory till 5 pm on Sunday, 371.4 mm (more than 14) inches of rain had fallen.

41.6 mm rainfall in district

In the past 24 hours till the morning of July 28, Ujjain tehsil received 34 mm of rainfall, Ghatiya 22 mm, Khachrod 20 mm, Nagda 32.3 mm, Badnagar 22 mm, Mahidpur 51 mm, Jharda 80 mm, Tarana 53 mm and Makdon 60 mm. Thus, an average of 41.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in the district over the past 24 hours.