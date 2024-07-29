MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Participate In Sanskar Kanwar Yatra In Jabalpur Amid Chants Of 'Bam Bam Bhole' (WATCH)

MP: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Participate In Sanskar Kanwar Yatra In Jabalpur | X

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya participated in the Sanskar Kanwar Yatra taken out in Jabalpur (aka Sanskardhani) on the second Shravan Somwar. Lakhs of devotees left for Kailash Dham on Monday carrying sacred water of Narmada river from Gwarighat, as part of the yatra.

The yatra moved with chants of Bam Bam Bhole and Har Har Mahadev. The procession also showcased a tableaux depicting Lord Mahakal, while the devotees danced to the beats of drums and folk music.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya participates in the Kanwar Yatra of Jabalpur on second Shravan Somvar.@KailashOnline #Jabalpur #MadhyaPradesh #KanwarYatra pic.twitter.com/EteXrNygy6 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 29, 2024

'Came here to witness people's dedication to plantation'

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya praised the yatra, emphasising its combination of devotion and cultural pride. He expressed his admiration for the love for nature shown by the participants, who carried both the holy water of Narmada and saplings for plantation.

While talking to media, the minister said "I am here to witness how people are dedicated to tree plantation. It’s truly overwhelming." He also appreciated the unique blend of spiritual and environmental consciousness in the yatra.

‘Honoured to participate in Sanskar Kanwar Yatra’

भगवान भोलेनाथ के सर्वाधिक प्रिय माह सावन में संस्कारधानी जबलपुर में पूज्य दादा गुरु जी के साथ संस्कार कांवड़ यात्रा में सहभागिता की। जिसमें कांवड़ के एक ओर एक पेड़ व दूसरी ओर माँ नर्मदा जी का जल था।



इस अवसर पर जबलपुर के महापौर श्री जगत बहादुर जी व ज़िला अध्यक्ष श्री प्रभात साहू… pic.twitter.com/wBTiBLVMKX — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) July 29, 2024

The minister also took to X to share about his experience of the yatra, he said...

“During the most auspicious month of Shravan which is loved by Lord Bholenath, I had the honour of participating in the Sanskar Kanwar Yatra in Sanskardhani (Jabalpur) with the respected Dada Guru Ji. The Kanwar carried a sapling on one side and the sacred water of Maa Narmada on the other.

On this occasion, the Mayor of Jabalpur, Shri Jagat Bahadur Ji, District President Shri Prabhat Sahu Ji, Shri Shivam Tiwari Ji, and hundreds of devotees of Lord Shiva were present.

Har Har Mahadev!”