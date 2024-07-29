FINGERS CROSSED| Dumped By RGPV, MBA Colleges Caught Between A Rock And A Hard Place; HC To Hear Petitions Today |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MBA colleges, which were denied affiliation by Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), are caught between a rock and a hard place. While these colleges, which come under the jurisdiction of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), are still making efforts to get affiliation from RGPV for session 2024-25. Only three days are left for MBA institutes to submit affiliation fee in DAVV.

All hopes of colleges are now attached to Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court where their petitions seeking affiliation order from RGPV is pending. Hearing on the petitions is to be held on Monday. Around 15 MBA colleges, which are under the jurisdiction of DAVV at Indore, had taken affiliation from RGPV at Bhopal for the last three years.

The reason being that the affiliation fee of RGPV was lesser than that of DAVV. DAVV had raised the issue with University Coordination Committee citing that RGPV is violating jurisdiction norms. Resultantly, the committee reportedly had directed the RGPV to respect jurisdiction norms while granting affiliations to the institutes.

Owing to this, the RGPV on June 13 had issued a notification stating that it won’t affiliate MBA colleges located beyond its jurisdiction thereby rejecting applications of MBA colleges in Indore division. The colleges had moved the High Court stating that the notification dated June 13 had been issued without any opportunity of hearing.

‘Hence, it is prayed that the impugned notification be stayed,’ the petition read. In an interim relief, the HC permitted petitioner MBA colleges to participate in the ongoing MBA admission process but haven’t as yet decided on affiliation matter. ‘We except decision in our favour in the hearing on Monday,’ Jain Diwakar College director Dr Narendra Dhakad said.

Meanwhile, the registration window for first round of centralised counselling for admission to MBA courses closed on Saturday night. This year, counselling is underway on the basis of qualifying exams along with CMAT score from the first round itself. Seat allocation list of the first round will be released on August 8 whereas the second round’s list will be out on August 25.

After centralised, college-level counselling rounds will begin. There are more than 14,500 seats in MBA colleges in Indore. Though the petitioner colleges are participating in the admission process, the students looking forward for admission in these colleges, as of now, have no clue which university’s degree are they going to get on completion of the two-year degree course.