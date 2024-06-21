Indore: Excavated Roads In MGM Medical College Campus, PWD Work Damages Drainage Line

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of patients, staff, and residents of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital campus are enduring significant difficulties due to incomplete road construction.

The Public Works Department (PWD) initiated the construction of a six-kilometre road network within the campus, estimated to cost ?8 crores, with a target completion time of 245 days.

However, the project has been marred by delays and mismanagement, leading to widespread inconvenience.

According to college staff, the PWD officials commenced the construction by digging up all the roads simultaneously, including those that were previously paved and in good condition. Six months into the project, none of the roads have been completed, leaving the campus and its visitors grappling with disrupted access.

'The situation is exacerbated by a damaged drainage line, found during the diggingn, which halted the construction. The cost of repairing the drainage line is Rs 90 lakhs and the college administration delayed getting the amount sanctioned from the government but once funds were allocated, the project faced further delays due to the implementation of Model Code of Conduct during the Lok Sabha elections,' college staff added.

With monsoon rains expected within a week, the already hazardous conditions are anticipated to worsen. The uneven, pothole-ridden roads pose significant risks, as accumulated rainwater will hide the potholes, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean of MGM Medical College, addressed the issue, stating, "During the digging for road construction, the old drainage line was broken. When we asked the Municipal Corporation to lay a new line, they gave an estimate of ?90 lakhs. We have deposited this amount. The process for constructing the road will start soon."