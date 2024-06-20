Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In JatKhedi, Rivera Town, Ravidas Nagar & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 21 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Jatkhedi, Bagmugaliya Basti, Bhawani Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 01:00 Pm

Area: Labour colony, Apsara complex,Ravidas Nagar, Shanti Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Rivera Town , Suruchi Nagar, Nivesh Nagar And nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Chhapan qtr teela, Nariyal kheda, Ravidas Nagar, Prem Nagar, Vishal Nagar, Mes colony, Gufa Mandir, Janki Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am 12:00 Noon

These scheduled power outages are necessary to ensure the continued efficiency and reliability of Bhopal's electrical system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to prepare and take necessary actions to manage the scheduled power disruptions.