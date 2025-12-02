Indore News: CM Inaugurates State’s First Modern Gita Bhavan; Announces Construction Of Gita Bhavans In Every City Of The State

MP News: CM Inaugurates The state’s First Modern Gita Bhavan in Indore; Announces Construction Of Gita Bhavans in Every City of the State | fp photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Marking the auspicious occasion of International Gita Mahotsav and Gita Jayanti, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday dedicated the state’s first government-developed, modern Gita Bhavan to the people of Indore.

He announced that such Gita Bhavans will be constructed in all municipal corporations, municipalities and nagar panchayats across the state.

Addressing the gathering, CM said that the newly inaugurated Gita Bhavan is a unique blend of tradition and modernity. The historic Gopal Mandir premises have been transformed into a cultural and spiritual learning hub under the Smart City project, with a range of modern facilities now made available to the public.

Speaking about the cultural heritage of the region, Yadav said, “The glorious legacy of Malwa, Krishna devotion and the teachings of Gita shape the direction of Madhya Pradesh. Lord Krishna spent his years of education in Ujjain and the region was enriched by the contributions of Ahilya Bai Holkar, who revived many sacred sites across the country.”

He highlighted the universal message of the Bhagavad Gita, adding that every chapter is filled with knowledge, science, philosophy and the spirit of duty.

The CM also announced the results of competitions organised during Gita Jayanti celebrations. Winners will receive cash prizes along with rewards such as e-rickshaws, e-bikes and laptops.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Smart City initiative, stating that the state is rapidly moving forward by preserving heritage while promoting development.

Earlier, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said it was a proud moment for Indore, adding, “Under the leadership of CM Yadav, the State is witnessing a renewed cultural resurgence - progressing from heritage to development.”

Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, MLA Golu Shukla, BJP city chief Sumit Mishra and Shravan Singh Chawda, Sawan Sonkar, senior officials, including divisional commissioner Sudam Khade, police commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh, collector Shivam Verma and officials from Smart City and Bharat Nyas were present on the occasion.

CM releases books, witnesses Krishna Leela dance drama

During the programme, Yadav released two publications -- Shri Krishna Charit Manas, authored by Rameshwar Lakhanlal Patidar and Amritasya Avantika, written by Raghavdas Panditdas. He also announced reward of Rs 5 lakh for author Patidar. He later watched a dance drama based on Krishna Leelas directed by Sanjeev Malviya.

Before the ceremony, Chief Minister offered prayers at the historic Gopal Mandir and reviewed the newly developed facilities, including a modern library and an exhibition gallery.

BOX Modern amenities at new Gita Bhavan

---- 550-seat state-of-the-art auditorium for cultural programmes, discourses and academic events

---- Digital library with a 50-seat reading hall, offering 1200+ books on spirituality, yoga, philosophy and Indian culture

---- Access to digital archives, e-books, audio-visual lectures and online courses

---- Artistically designed interiors with natural hues, spiritual artwork and a serene environment

---- Exhibition galleries developed to preserve religious heritage while promoting art and culture