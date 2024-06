Bhopal Water Cut: Water Supply To Be Disrupted For 2 Days In These Areas Of City; See All Details

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-hours shut down (load shedding) will lead to water supply disruption in many residential colonies in Bhopal from Friday.

There will be total shut down (load shedding) from June 21 morning to June 22 evening in Kolar for shifting of pipe line due to construction of fly-over under Kolar water supply.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Affected Ares: Shivaji Nagar, MP Nagar zone-1, Arera Colony—E/2,E/4,E/5, Chhoti Masjid wali gali, Nishatpura, New Arif Nagar, Bag Nushrat Afza, Ram Mandir area, Hamidia Road, Chhavni, Patel Nagar, Sangam Talkies, Guru Baksh Ki Tallaya, Bal Vihar, Medical Street, Gujarat Cold drinks, Khajur Wali Gali, Shanti Nagar, Irahimganj, Kabadkhana, Chhola Vishramghat, Sapna lodge area, JP Nagar, Pinjomal Dharmshala, Chaukse Nagar, Rambha Nagar, Ali Aziz Ki Masjid, Qazi Camp, Shahin Colony, Sunder Nagar, Masjid Jamiat AHL e Hadees, Bafna Colony, Dal-Mills area, Guru Nanak Colony, Atal Ayub Colony, Rishaldar Colony, Rajgarh Colony, Shakti Nagar, Indira Nagar, Categorized market, Ishaiganj, Dulichand Ka Bag, Radha-Krishna Colony, Ekta Colony, Futa Maqbara, Sindhi Colony, Salim Chowk, Berasia Road, Bag Munsi Hassan Khan, Bag Mufti Saheb, Saluja Hospital, Berasia bus stand, Congress Nagar, Putli Ghar, Shahjahanabad, Model School Ground, Green park Colony, Tila Jamalpura, Neelam Colony, Chowkipura, Ahata Kalla Shah, Sardarpura, Bapu Colony, Jinsi Colony, Rambha Talkies, Kumharpura, Badwali Masjid, Chamarpura, Azad Nagar, Rajendra Nagar,Ambedkar Nagar, and Slaughter House.