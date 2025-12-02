Indore News: DAVV Extends Deadline For PhD Admission Registration Until December 3

DAVV Extends Deadline For PhD Admission Registration Until Dec 3 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to a lower-than-expected number of applications, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has extended the registration deadline for the second phase of its PhD admission process.

The university administration has extended the final date of submission of forms to December 3. Officials expect an additional 100 to 200 applications in the last two days.

This year, following the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC), DAVV implemented the biannual PhD admission system for the first time in the last 13 years. The application process began on November 14.

According to university records, a total of 688 candidates have applied under the non-DET (Doctoral Entrance Test) category across 26 subjects. The highest number of applications has been received from Management and Commerce faculties. Subjects including English, Hindi, Geography, Physics, History and Journalism have also seen a strong response.

Admissions in the non-DET category will be granted based on NET scores, with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. Candidates must also upload their undergraduate and postgraduate mark sheets. PhD cell coordinator Prof Ashesh Tiwari stated that the registration timeline has been extended for the convenience of applicants.

Date scheduled for Dec 21

Under the DET category, admissions will be offered in 13 engineering-related subjects, including Applied Mathematics, Applied Physics, Applied Chemistry, Data Science, Computer Engineering, Statistics, Energy, Pharmacy, Mechanical Engineering, Instrumentation, Electronics & Instrumentation, Electronics & Telecommunication and IT. So far, 165 candidates have submitted their applications. The university has announced December 21 as the date for the entrance exam.

The seat allocation process to begin next week

University officials will soon begin the process of determining available PhD seats. Guides and supervisors will be required to fill out a Google form specifying their available seats, subject areas, and research scholar details. Based on the collected data, the final seat matrix will be uploaded to the university portal.