Indore News: In A First, DAVV Launches App To Address Student Grievances Online |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) will no longer have to make repeated visits to the university campus to get resolved issues related to marksheets, migration and transcripts, hostel matters and file ragging complaints.

In a first in the state, the DAVV has launched a mobile application named “e-Samadhan” to help students register their grievances from the comfort of their homes.

The new app, officially inaugurated on Wednesday by vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Singh, aims to provide quick solutions to common academic and administrative problems, especially those related to exam results and issuance of academic documents. The application is now available for download on the university’s official website and the Google Play Store. With this launch, DAVV has become the first university in the state to develop and deploy its own grievance-redressal mobile app.

The university began work on the app in July with the assistance of Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance (CRISP). Initially, only university officials and staff used it to test its functionality. About 90 per cent of the issues reported during the trial were successfully resolved, while a few technical glitches identified were corrected before the final rollout. The CRISP submitted its full report in November.

The launch event was attended by former chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Harsh Chauhan as chief guest, CRISP director Amol Vaidya, Sandeep Jain, Praveen Sharma, DAVV registrar Prajwal Khare, and exam controller Dr Ashesh Tiwari.

Four-tier grievance resolution system

Complaints registered on the e-Samadhan app will be addressed in four stages. In the first two stages, departmental officers and staff will attempt to resolve the matter. If the student is not satisfied, the issue will escalate to the vice chancellor and registrar. All grievances must be resolved within the prescribed timeframe, failing which action will be taken against the responsible officials.

Resolution within seven days

DAVV has set a strict timetable for the closure of every complaint. Departments must offer a preliminary solution within three days and each case must be fully resolved and closed within seven days. The VC will personally review the grievance data recorded in the app every month.

Major relief for students

Nearly 800,000 students enrolled in university teaching departments and around 200 affiliated government and private colleges under DAVV will benefit from the app. The feature is especially helpful for students from remote districts who previously had to travel to Indore even for small issues. Now, they can conveniently submit complaints through their mobile phones.