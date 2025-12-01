MP News: Over 2k Farmers Stage Massive Protest On Nh-52; Demand Procurement Of Crops At Minimum Support Price |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Over two thousand farmers, on the calls of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh, staged a massive protest on Mumbai - Agra National Highway 52 on Monday.

They demanded farm loan waivers and procurement of crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP). The farmers' agitation commenced on the very first day of the Winter Session of Vidhan Sabha, Bhopal.

As per reports, farmers from Dhar, Barwani, Khandwa and Khargone staged a sit-in at Khalghat Toll Plaza, Dhar. They began assembling at around 5 am blocking one lane and closed another lane by 10 am, bringing long-distance traffic to a complete halt. During the protest, the farmers recited Hanuman Chalisa and chanted religious slogans while carrying posters and banners.

Key demands of farmers included-

Government procurement of maize, soybean and cotton at previous support levels

Complete debt waiver for all farmers

A law guaranteeing MSP

National recognition of Mother Cow

A revised import-export policy that protects farmers and allows export of pulses, cotton and onions

Dharampuri and Manawar subdivision SDM Pramod Singh Gurjar imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the BNS within 500 metres of the toll plaza to curb rumours and maintain peace. Officials monitored the area using drones, CCTV and mobile recordings. Senior district, police and revenue officers coordinated on-site to ensure orderly, secure operations throughout the entire situation period.

Heavy police forces were deployed at the site to avert any untoward incident.

The police and traffic authorities managed traffic effectively by diverting vehicles away from the protest area onto alternative routes to prevent congestion and ensure that emergency services, such as ambulances, had unhindered access. The farmers maintained a disciplined and cooperative demeanour throughout, allowing essential services to operate smoothly.

Rameshwar Patidar, a farmer leader at the site, told media persons, “In the past six months, we wrote several letters to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and requested a meeting to raise farmers' issues. However, we didn't receive any response from the CM. Now, we are left with no option but to hit the streets to get our voice heard".

Officials tried to pacify the situation by promising to convey their message to senior authorities. Following repeated requests from senior police officials, the farmers eventually agreed to clear one lane of the road for traffic flow, maintaining their protest on the other lane.

Dhar SP Mayank Awasthi confirmed that traffic was disrupted earlier, but the situation was brought under control after farmers cleared one lane. Collector Priyank Mishra, SP Mayank Awasthi, Tehsildar Krishna Patel were present at the site.