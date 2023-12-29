Indore: Ex-Discom Staffer Submit Life Certs To Avail Pension | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): West DISCOM’S 13K retired employees and officers submitted their life certificates to get their pension for upcoming one year. Officials said that former employees and officers who worked under West DISCOM have played a remarkable role in timely submission of life certificates.

In the last two months of the year alone, thirteen thousand pensioners have submitted life certificates, which is a record in itself. Sanjay Malviya, joint secretary, Madhya Pradesh West Region Electricity Distribution Company, said that at the end of the year, it is mandatory for all pensioners to submit life certificates, so that they continue to receive pension on time for the next one year.

Appeals were made through officials of pensioner organisations, electricity company officials and employee organisations, so that the company could ensure timely availability of life certificates of pensioners. He said that life certificates were also obtained through Face App of Government of India which has given this facility to the pensioners across the country.

Indore Development Authority |

IDA Creates Record, Settles 135 Lease Renewal Cases

Creating a new record in lease renewal, 135 cases were resolved in a day by Indore Development Authority (IDA) on Wednesday. Only 1033 cases of registry, NOC, renewal or freehold are left.

More than 23k cases have been resolved. Due to this the authority has also earned Rs 7.5 crore revenue. Officials said that there are thousands of leaseholders in various schemes of the authority, who have been allotted plots, flats or other properties.

Now the authority sells new properties only on freehold. At the same time, old properties are also being held free. IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda has settled 135 lease renewal cases in a single day discussing them with a team of estate branch officials and IDA CEO RP Ahirwar.

The files that are now pending include violations of lease conditions, notices of allotment cancellation or cases pending in the court.