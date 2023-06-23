Indore: Epstein-Barr Virus Has Direct Connection With Alzheimer's & Multiple Sclerosis, Reveals Study

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A research by Indian Institute of Technology Indore and Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) have revealed through an in-vitro model system that Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) and its 12 amino acids peptide from glycoprotein M (gM) is having connection with brain diseases like Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Alzheimer's disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system).

This research is led by Dr Hem Chandra Jha, associate professor, Department of Biosciences and Biomedical Engineering at IIT Indore, and includes Priyanka Patra, Annu Rani, Dr Neha Sharma and Dr Chandrachur Mukherjee.

The study revealed that in the brain cells environment, gM and EBV exposure increased the level of neuro inflammatory markers. Changes in powerhouse of the cell (mitochondria) were also observed at the membrane potential level.

Brain disorders related proteins were found to be increased thus increasing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and Multiple Sclerosis. Jha said “This study demonstrated a direct connection of EBV and its peptide glycoprotein M with neurological illnesses.

In addition, we are also validating this study on mouse model and found significant hints towards these disease pathologies.” This project is funded by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and was published in American Chemical Society Journal of Chemical Neurosciences.