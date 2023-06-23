Madhya Pradesh: Body Of Woman Fished Out From NTPC Canal

Representative Image

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The body of the 30-year-old woman, jumping into the Vindhyanagar canal of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) along with son on Wednesday, was fished out on Thursday.

The body of her 11-year-old son was recovered from the canal on Wednesday. Her husband Rameshwar Vishwakarma is absconding, the police said.

According to reports, Nirmala, a resident of the Dhoti area, jumped into the canal along with her son Rajesh. When a few locals found the body of Rajesh, they informed the police about it. Divers were pressed into service to search for the body of the woman. Since it was midnight, the search operation was stopped. Her body was found in the morning, the police said.

In-charge of Vindhyanagar police station Sankdhar Dwivedi said the police had sent both the bodies for post-mortem.

The police are searching for the absconding husband of the woman. His family members feared that he, too, may have committed suicide.