 Indore: ED Conducts Search At Premises Of Builders & Loan Sharks Ajmera Brothers
Indore: ED Conducts Search At Premises Of Builders & Loan Sharks Ajmera Brothers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched the search action at the premises of notorious land sharks of Indore coloniser and builder brothers Champu Ajmera and Nilesh Ajmera on Wednesday morning.

The ED team is conducting searches at other places, including Paliwal Nagar in Indore. More than two dozen cases of fraud are registered against builder Champu in Banganga, Lasudia, Tejaji Nagar, and Tukoganj police stations in Indore.

Not only this, Champu has several cases of fraud against him in Kalindi Gold City in Banganga, Phoenix Township, and Satellite Hills Colony in Tejaji Nagar.

The police, too, had raided his house in December 2019. After thorough questioning, Champu's wife, Yogita, was arrested, as she is on the board of Champu's company. Police had also arrested Champu's father.

However, Champu was not found at home. After some time, the police caught him while he was returning from Ujjain to Indore for settlement with the plot holders. Champu was arrested, and his car was also seized.

ED has again become active in Madhya Pradesh. Recently, on Monday, the Enforcement Directorate attached property worth Rs 151 crore in a land fraud case in Dhar district. Further investigation is underway in the case.

