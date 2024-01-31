MP: Statues Of Lord Shantinath, Lord Adinath Stolen From Jain Temple In Jabalpur; Watch CCTV Clip

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Statues of Lord Shantinath and Lord Adinath were stolen from Jain Temple at Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. The CCTV cameras revealed two masked men stealing the idols of the Jain gods at the Shantinath Digambar Jain Temple in Jabalpur’s Nakshatra Nagar.

The incident occurred during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Unknown thieves were caught on CCTV cameras stealing from the temple. The temple administration reported the incident to the police, leading to the registration of a case against the unidentified thieves.

Based on the CCTV footage, the Madhotal police are conducting a thorough investigation into the entire matter.

Man Kills Wife's Lover, Caught on CCTV

On January 27, a man allegedly killed his wife's lover in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, CCTV footage of the incident emerged. The clip showed the accused stabbing the youth multiple times in public.

The incident occurred in broad daylight on January 22, when a man and his aides allegedly stabbed a youth to death in public at the Sindhi camp area under the Hanumantal police station in Jabalpur. The main accused, identified as Lakhu Choudhary, and one of his aides were arrested.