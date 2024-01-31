Bhopal: After Giving Long Chase To Officials Veera Returns To Kuno Jungle

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials at Kuno National Park heaved a sigh of relief as female cheetah Veera returned to Kuno jungle after moving around nearby villages for two to three days.

“Veera returned to Kuno jungle on Tuesday evening. She often enters areas of nearby villages,” Sheopur district forest officer Thirukural said.

The officials had a harrowing time tracing her as the members of tracking team followed her day and night. They lost her location on Tuesday afternoon as its radio collar signal went out of reach.

According to an official, the range of radio collar signal is 1.5 kilometres. Had its range been 5 kilometres, then the tracking team members would not have faced difficulties, he said.

On Monday late night, the last location of Veera was confirmed in Veerpur village. On Sunday, Veera had moved till Morena border. Till Tuesday noon, there was no signal, which worried officials.

At present, only two cheetahs are moving in jungle of Kuno while remaining 11 cheetahs are in enclosures. They will be released into the wild after receiving approval from Cheetah Steering Committee.