Indore Police Commissioner Makarand Deoskar Appointed As Border Security Force IG

Indore Police Commissioners Appointed As Border Security Force IG | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police Commissioner Makarand Deoskar has been appointed as IG (Inspector-General of Police) for BSF (Border Security Force), the Ministry of Home Affairs of India issued a notice on Tuesday.

He has been assigned the duty for 5 years. Deoskar was made Indore Police Commissioner ten months ago. He is a 1997 batch IPS officer from MP cadre. An order regarding deputation has been issued by the Central Government on Tuesday.

After he becomes BSF I, a new Police Commissioner will be appointed for Indore. At present orders about the new Commissioner of Indore have not been issued.

About Makarand Deoskar

Makrand Deoskar, an IPS officer, was born in Bhilai (undivided MP) on November 27, 1972. Deoskar was raised and completed his education in Bhopal, the state capital. The B.Tech, MM (History), and Diploma in Cyber Law are among the educational requirements.

Makrand Deoskar served as an IPS trainee in the Ujjain district. SP Barwani, SP Hoshangabad, SP Chhindwara, SP Jabalpur, SP Indore, and Gwalior are just a few of the titles he has held. In addition, Hoshangabad IG, DIG Jabalpur, DIG Guptavarta, and IG Guptavarta.

However, up until today, he had been Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's special duty officer in addition to being the IG SCRB (Madhya Pradesh).