 Indore Police Commissioner Makarand Deoskar Appointed As Border Security Force IG
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Police Commissioner Makarand Deoskar Appointed As Border Security Force IG

Indore Police Commissioner Makarand Deoskar Appointed As Border Security Force IG

After he takes charge as BSF IG, a new Police Commissioner will be appointed for Indore.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Indore Police Commissioners Appointed As Border Security Force IG | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police Commissioner Makarand Deoskar has been appointed as IG (Inspector-General of Police) for BSF (Border Security Force), the Ministry of Home Affairs of India issued a notice on Tuesday.

He has been assigned the duty for 5 years. Deoskar was made Indore Police Commissioner ten months ago. He is a 1997 batch IPS officer from MP cadre. An order regarding deputation has been issued by the Central Government on Tuesday.

After he becomes BSF I, a new Police Commissioner will be appointed for Indore. At present orders about the new Commissioner of Indore have not been issued.

Read Also
Overheard  In Bhopal: About Ticket-Seekers, Sahib's Wish, Soured Relations & More
article-image

About Makarand Deoskar

Makrand Deoskar, an IPS officer, was born in Bhilai (undivided MP) on November 27, 1972. Deoskar was raised and completed his education in Bhopal, the state capital. The B.Tech, MM (History), and Diploma in Cyber Law are among the educational requirements.

Makrand Deoskar served as an IPS trainee in the Ujjain district. SP Barwani, SP Hoshangabad, SP Chhindwara, SP Jabalpur, SP Indore, and Gwalior are just a few of the titles he has held. In addition, Hoshangabad IG, DIG Jabalpur, DIG Guptavarta, and IG Guptavarta.

However, up until today, he had been Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's special duty officer in addition to being the IG SCRB (Madhya Pradesh).

Read Also
MP: Kuno Forest Team Struggles To Trace Fleeing Cheetah 'Veera' After GPS Device Stops Sending...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Police Commissioner Makarand Deoskar Appointed As Border Security Force IG

Indore Police Commissioner Makarand Deoskar Appointed As Border Security Force IG

MP: Fake Facebook Page Created In Name Of Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain; Case Registered

MP: Fake Facebook Page Created In Name Of Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain; Case Registered

Indore: BBA Student Hit By Speeding Bike While Crossing Road, Dead; Collision Caught On Cam

Indore: BBA Student Hit By Speeding Bike While Crossing Road, Dead; Collision Caught On Cam

MP: Minor Driver Rams Car Into Petrol Pump, 2 Women Hurt

MP: Minor Driver Rams Car Into Petrol Pump, 2 Women Hurt

MP: Miscreants Vandalise Auto-Rickshaws In Ujjain

MP: Miscreants Vandalise Auto-Rickshaws In Ujjain