Overheard In Bhopal: About Ticket-Seekers, Sahib's Wish, Soured Relations & More |

Ma’am is angry

A female officer holding an important position does not easily get angry. But she is in foul mood these days. She recently gave a rollicking to another female officer for attending a meeting without preparations. When ma’am sought some information from her, she began to fumble. A fuming Ma’am then asked her to leave the meeting and to send a senior officer. Although the officer tried to put up her side on the matter, Ma’am was so angry that she did not listen to her. The junior officer had to leave. The female officer considers herself to be very smart, but after the meeting, she is in a shock. When other officers came to know of the incident, they are also scared of facing Ma’am who hogged the limelight after the transfer of an officer.

Yearn for posting

A principal secretary’s desires remained unfulfilled. He wanted posting in a particular department for which he made efforts through its minister. But when he got the department that he did not yearn for, it was clear that the department of his choice would elude him. He had chosen the department under pressure from his family, because his wife wished that Sahib got that particular department through which she could meet her own objectives. The department, Sahib was been posted in, was important, but the officers are generally averse to go there. But when the transfer list was out, he was shifted from the department he was heading. Unhappy, Sahib has gone into silence mode. Reluctant to stay Many officers are averse to staying in the state. A secretary-rank officer has made up his mind to Centre on deputation. The officer was posted to various departments in the past. Now, he is in the loop line. Because he is not on good terms with the government, he has decided to return to the Centre on deputation. A principal secretary (PS)-rank officer has applied for deputation to the Centre. The PS wants to leave the state for not getting a department of his choice. Similarly, a couple, both IAS officers, want to go to Delhi. Besides them, many others are in the queue, waiting for their term for go to the Centre. Most of them, be unhappy with the present situation in the state, crave for deputation to the Centre.

Sahib’s wish

An officer who has returned to the state after a long time has been taking a crack at posting in a department. Sahib clapped his eyes on two important posts and wanted to get one of them. He was using his connections in the government to hit the bull’s-eye. Sahib was interested in becoming the commissioner of a particular division from where its incumbent was to be shifted. So, Sahib wanted to be posted there. Besides he liked to join an important department as its commissioner. The present commissioner of the department was all set to be transferred. So, he wanted to go there. He had tried several times to join this place, though failed. After the list was out, he got none of the departments he was so desirous of. For his sullied image, he is never given an important position. Now, all his hopes to get a plum posting seems to have dashed.

Soured relations

A woman senior IAS officer is not on good terms with the minister of her department. Because the officer has not done any work in her career, she is facing problems in handling the work of her department. Ma’am is not in the habit of sitting in office throughout the day. She comes to the office for a while and goes out, but the ministers of the two departments she is handling are nimble. She rarely meets one of the ministers, but she is fed up with the other. As soon the minister was allotted the department, he gave some work to the female officer and began to mount pressure on her to complete it. The minister sought some information about the department. The officer sometimes feels uneasy about the way the minister talks. Ma’am is at sea. If she fails to work in the important department that she got after a long time, the tag that she sulks work will stick on her.

Ticket-seekers

An officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS), seeking a ticket from the Congress for the assembly election, has begun to make efforts for a ticket from the BJP for the Lok Sabha election. The IPS officer has already contacted a leader of the BJP. The officer has been requesting the politician to help him get a ticket. Another leader from the same area also met Sahib who has set his eyes on one of the LS seats which has fallen vacant after some leaders of the ruling party have won the assembly election. Along with seeking a ticket for the LS election, the officer is trying to get the files – containing several cases against him – shut. There are reports that none of the BJP leaders are ready to recommend his name for a ticket for the LS polls, but the files, containing the cases against him, may be closed. Besides this Sahib, two retired officers of the IAS are taking a crack at getting tickets for the upcoming polls. These retired officers are making efforts to get tickets through the leaders of the BJP as well as those of the RSS. All these three ticket-seekers gave their best shot at getting tickets for the assembly election, but the leaders of the BJP as well as of the Congress shocked them.