 Indore Duo Uses Fake PhonePe App To Scam Dozens; Visiting Different Shops Daily; Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Duo Uses Fake PhonePe App To Scam Dozens; Visiting Different Shops Daily; Held

Indore Duo Uses Fake PhonePe App To Scam Dozens; Visiting Different Shops Daily; Held

Police tracked the accused through CCTV footage and scooter number after a petrol pump employee, Nitin Patidar, filed a complaint. Further investigation is underway to identify more victims.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dozens of people in Indore, including shopkeepers and petrol pump workers, were cheated through a fake PhonePe app.

The Kanadia police have arrested two accused on Monday — Dheeraj Goyal and Suyash Parmar — who admitted to scamming over 29 people using the fake payment method.

The gang used a duplicate PhonePe app, bought from a Telegram channel, that looked exactly like the real one. It had a scanner, name, amount, PIN, and even the transaction sound. They would use it to show fake payments and collect cash from unsuspecting victims.

Police tracked the accused through CCTV footage and scooter number after a petrol pump employee, Nitin Patidar, filed a complaint. Further investigation is underway to identify more victims.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Read Also
‘From Hiding Mom’s Call To Sonam Declining Offer To Return,’ How Clues By Meghalaya’s Local...
article-image

According to information, the complaint was filed by Nitin Patidar, an employee at Patidar Fuel Station. On May 22, the accused filled petrol and asked for cash, saying they had a patient admitted in a hospital. They showed a fake payment using a duplicate PhonePe app and took ₹6,000 in cash from Nitin.

Later, Nitin realised the transaction was fake. When he spoke to his friend Rohit, he shared a similar story — he had lost ₹4,500 in the same way.

Caught Through CCTV

Police checked the CCTV footage from the petrol pump and tracked the accused through their scooter number. The team, led by TI Saharsh Yadav, identified their homes and arrested both from there on Saturday.

Read Also
WATCH: ‘Sab Galat Bol Rahe…’ Sonam's Family Rubbishes ‘Husband Murder’ Claims By Meghalaya...
article-image

During questioning, the accused revealed they had bought a fake PhonePe app from a Telegram channel. This app looked exactly like the real one — it had a scanner, name, amount, PIN, and even the same transaction sound. To fool the shopkeepers, they would also show a fake transaction history.

The gang had a daily routine: they would leave in the morning and visit multiple shops, showing fake payments and collecting cash.

Police are now checking for more victims and similar cases connected to them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Lover & Accused Raj Khushwaha Slapped By...

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Lover & Accused Raj Khushwaha Slapped By...

Was It All An Act? 'Cold' Sonam's Brief Eye Movement At Ghazipur Dhaba Adds Fuel To Murder...

Was It All An Act? 'Cold' Sonam's Brief Eye Movement At Ghazipur Dhaba Adds Fuel To Murder...

Last Few Instagram Reels Show How Happy Raja Was For His Wedding With Sonam — Rewind To Days...

Last Few Instagram Reels Show How Happy Raja Was For His Wedding With Sonam — Rewind To Days...

MP Cabinet Meet: 30K Km Road Construction Approved, Tur Dal Exempted From Market Fee & More

MP Cabinet Meet: 30K Km Road Construction Approved, Tur Dal Exempted From Market Fee & More