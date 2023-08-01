 Indore: Divyang Children Sing National Anthem At Collectorate, Impressed Collector Ilayaraja T Announces Rs 1 Lakh Aid
A voter awareness song was presented in SVEEP Activity along with National Anthem and National Song by Divyang children

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a creative initiative taken by Indore Collector Dr Ilayaraja T, the Divyangs presented National Anthem at the Collectorate on Tuesday morning. Impressed by their presentation, the collector announced an aid amount of one lakh rupees.

A voter awareness song was presented in SVEEP activity along with National Anthem and National Song by Divyang children of Anubhuti Vision Seva Sanstha.

Collector Dr. Ilaiah Raja T announced an aid amount of one lakh rupees on the presentation of this institution

Notably, The Collector has taken a creative initiative of the National Anthem to be held on the first date of every month in the Administrative Complex of Collectorate. As part of the collector's initiative, every month from now on Divyang artistes, transgenders will be given a chance to perform here.

