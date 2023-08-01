 Indore: Video Of Bike Rider Being Chased Goes Viral
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 02:40 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bike and a car collided late on Sunday night at Satyasai Square following which there was a dispute between those in the car and the bike rider. First there was an argument that escalated and those in the car could be seen chasing the bike rider who was running to escape the attackers. A video of the incident has gone viral. Lasudia police said the incident took place at around Sunday midnight.

