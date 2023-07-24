Madhya Pradesh: Pillion Rider Killed As Van Hits Bike In Alot | Representative Image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A pillion rider was killed when a speeding van rammed into his bike near Piplia Sisodia in Alot town on Sunday evening.

As per the police, a high speed van reportedly rammed into bike resulting in pillion rider’s death and biker sustaining serious injuries near Piplia Sisodia area on Sunday.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to nearby health facility for post mortem. The deceased was identified as Dinesh Gayri (26) of Biliya village under Barod police station jurisdiction (Agar Malwa).

Bike driver also sustained injuries and was under treatment. Alot Police registered a case under sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC against van driver. A manhunt was launched to nab accused.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)