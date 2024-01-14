Indore: Diversion For Prakash Parv | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh on Sunday Nagar Kirtan will be taken out from 11 am for which traffic diversion has been put in place.

The procession will start from Tower Square towards Khatiwala Tank, Mahakal Square, Gulzar Chowki, Manikbagh Bridge, Palsikar Square, Collectorate, Moti Tabela, Harsiddhi, Yashwant Road Gurudwara, Rajwada, Krishnapura Chhatri, Mriganayani, Jail Road Square, Kothari Market Square and will conclude at Topkhana Gurudwara. During Nagar Kirtan at all points, diversion will be done as needed.

* Vehicles coming from Bhanwarkua and Juni Indore will not go towards Khatiwala Tank.

* Vehicles coming from Choithram Square who want to go to Collectorate will be able to go from Transport Nagar T to Apple Hospital and Tower Square.

* Vehicles coming from Juni Indore to Collectorate, Mhow Naka and from Mhow Naka to Juni Indore can take a left turn from Palsikar Square via old RTO under Manikbagh Bridge and vehicles coming from Mhow Naka can use the same route.

* Vehicles coming from Rajwada side will be able to travel via JMB Palsikar.

* There will be diversion points at Nagar Nigam Square, Chikmagalur Square and nearby roads.

People Urged To Fly Kites Away From Power Lines

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The West Discom issued an advisory on Saturday regarding Makar Sankranti celebrations in the city. The Discom has appealed to the public not to fly kites around high power lines, transformers, grids and electricity poles. In the advisory, citizens were urged not to pull or grab kites tangled on electric lines as this might lead to untoward incidents.

The people were also requested that they shall not pull the wires through the threads of the kite because this could cause interruption in the power supply and also short circuits could occur. A complaint number 1912 was provided in the advisory on which people can make a call in case of any sort of emergency or interruption in power supply. Teams of Discom will be deployed in the several spots, which will make sure that no power cuts occur.