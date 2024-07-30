 Indore Div Commissioner Deepak Singh Orders Intensive Probe Of Coaching Classes, Hospitals, Hostels Running In Basements After Delhi Tragedy
Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh gave instructions to all the collectors and Municipal Corporation Commissioner of Indore Division.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh has instructed all the district collectors and municipal corporation commissioners of the Indore division to form a team and conduct an intensive investigation of coaching classes, hospitals, hostels, and libraries running in basements in their respective districts.

The order comes after three UPSC aspirants died in the water-clogged Rau's Academy being run in the basement in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi.

Similarly, an inspection was carried out in the state capital, Bhopal, where five coaching institutes, including famous ones like Physics Wallah and Mithesh Rathi Classes, were sealed on Tuesday.

Under the drive to check the security measures of the coaching classes, which are being run the basements, one coaching institute-Vivekanand Coaching Class, located in Bhanwarkuan are sealed today by a joint team. The team was led by SDM Juni Indore Ghanshyam Dhangar. No proper security measures were found in the institute.

Singh issued order to conduct an intensive investigation of coaching classes, hospitals, libraries, and hostels operating in the basements of buildings in the city or rural areas of all the districts of the division with a view to preventing such incidents.

He has directed them to form joint investigation teams for different areas and investigate. He has given instructions to constitute an investigation team by including the executive magistrate, police officer, municipal corporation officer, officer from the fire safety and electrical safety departments, etc. in the said team.

After inspection, the said team will submit a report that the said institute has adequate arrangements for electrical safety, fire safety and residence. He warned of legal action in case of irregularities.

