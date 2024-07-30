 Indore Man Held For Killing Dog With Air Gun; Shot To Avenge Canine Attack On His 7-Year-Old Daughter (WATCH)
He told police that he was angry at the dogs because they had attacked his seven-year-old daughter, which prompted him to shoot them

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 02:29 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The man who allegedly fired shots at four dogs with an air gun, killing one on spot, has been arrested in Indore on Tuesday. The accused confessed he was angry at the dogs as they had bit his 7-year-old daughter.

article-image

CCTV clip viral

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Pankaj Bageshwari, a resident of Singapore Township in Indore. He works as a property broker and told police that he was angry at the dogs because they had attacked his seven-year-old daughter, which prompted him to shoot them with an air gun. The police also seized the air gun used in the crime.

The heart-wrenching incident came to light in the city on Saturday when CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media. The footage showed a crippled dog dragging itself as its legs were injured when a man arrived on a bike and began talking with another person. Suddenly, he pulled out his air gun, tried to hit the dog with the gun’s butt, and then fired shots at the dog.

article-image

People for Animals files complaint

A case was registered against the accused for animal cruelty on the complaint of Priyanshu Jain from the People for Animals NGO under Section 325 (whoever commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering useless any animal shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years, or with a fine, or with both) of the IPC and Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

