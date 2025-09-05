Indore's AIC Π-Hub Celebrates 2nd Anniversary With Tech Showcases & Partnerships | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): AIC RRCAT PI-Hub Foundation (AIC π-Hub), the deeptech incubation centre under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and hosted at Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), celebrated its second anniversary on Thursday at the Homi Bhabha Auditorium, RRCAT.

The event was graced by SA Bhardwaj, former chairman of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, as Chief Guest.

Unmesh D Malshe, chairman, AIC π-Hub and director, RRCAT, opened the programme by urging close collaboration with startups and industries for wider acceptance of advanced technologies. He highlighted the need to integrate aesthetics and ergonomics in future innovations.

Presenting the annual report, Dr CP Paul, head, AIC ?-Hub, noted that the centre engaged over 5,000 students, facilitated ten technology transfers, launched four products, and signed six collaboration agreements in the past year.

A key highlight was the Lab-to-Land ceremony, where four technology translation agreements were signed with industries, including VN Engineers (Vadodara), BMEC Imaging Systems (Bengaluru), PrakalpTechnocrafts (Indore), and Unnati 5D Manufacturing Systems (Mumbai). Unnati 5D also launched a metal 3D printer based on Laser Directed Energy Deposition, co-developed with AIC π-Hub.

Additionally, a partnership with AIC RNTU, Bhopal was formalized to boost the startup ecosystem in Central India.

The anniversary also saw the release of “?-Samvardhan”, a magazine featuring ten popular articles on technology translation such as SHIVAY, laser 3D printing, and FBG-based sensor systems.

In his keynote, Bhardwaj lauded AIC ?-Hub’s contributions, stating, “These innovations not only extend RRCAT’s research excellence but also strengthen India’s vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat and global competitiveness.”