 Indore District Reports 75 Percent Of Dengue Cases In Division; Surge In Malaria Cases Also
Dengue and malaria cases surge in Indore. Drone survey, anti-larvae spraying, fogging insufficient to control the mosquito menace, health department banks on people’s awareness.

Tarun TiwariUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
Indore District Reports 75 Per Cent Of Dengue Cases In Division; Surge In Malaria Cases Also | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of dengue and malaria cases is rising sharply in Indore city and surrounding areas, largely due to waterlogging during the ongoing monsoon. Indore is the worst affected district with 75 per cent of the total cases in the division being reported from the district. About 10 new dengue cases are being reported every day, significantly raising concerns for the health department. According to the health department’s records, this year, the division has recorded 338 dengue cases and 106 malaria cases.

Alarmingly, Indore alone accounts for 251 dengue cases—more than 74 of the total cases in the division. The patient demographics are 151 men, 100 women, and 24 children, with the majority of cases emerging from urban areas rather than rural ones. Despite various preventive measures by the health department, including drone surveys, mosquito anti-larvae spraying, and awareness campaigns in schools and colonies, the impact has been limited.

No fatalities have been reported thus far, which offers a slight relief. District malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel emphasised the importance of preventing water stagnation around homes to reduce mosquito breeding grounds. "We are continuously urging people not to let water accumulate around their houses. We are also conducting drone surveys and our teams are actively spraying insecticides to eliminate mosquito larvae," Dr Patel stated.

Dengue Hotspots in Indore

- Bhanwarkuan

- GeetaBhawan

- Vijay Nagar

- Musakhedi

- Azad Nagar

- Bichauli Mardana

- Banganga

- Nanda Nagar

- Chandan Nagar

