Indore: Dengue Spreads Tentacles With 21 New Cases, Total Reaches 251 In City

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Deadly vector-borne diseases are spreading its tentacles across the city as 21 new dengue patients were found in two days on Tuesday. With this, the total number of cases has reached 251, so far. According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, no new case of malaria was also reported, keeping the total number of malaria patients to five. Out of 21 new cases, 14 patients are male and seven are female.

Two of the patients are below 14-years of age. As far as the total number of dengue cases is concerned, 151 men and 100 women were affected by the disease and 24 of them are kids. More dengue cases may be detected in coming days, but we believe that the number will remain lower than that reported last year. Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water and it's mainly up to the people to prevent water logging and wear full-sleeve clothes to avoid the disease,' Dr Patel said. He added that there are 18 active cases in the city as all patients are undergoing treatment at home.

Health dept issues advisory for Mpox

The health department has issued a public alert to enhance awareness and preventive measures against Mpox (monkeypox), following its classification as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on August 14. Monkeypox, a viral zoonotic disease primarily found in the tropical rainforests of Central and West Africa, has resurfaced as a global health threat.

Although India reported its first monkeypox case in Kerala on July 14, 2022, with a total of 30 confirmed cases in Kerala and Delhi, no new cases have emerged since March 27, this year. Despite this, the Health Department emphasises the need for vigilance due to the ongoing global health situation. Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya highlighted that Monkeypox symptoms closely resemble those of smallpox, a disease eradicated in 1980. ‘However, Monkeypox is less severe and less contagious. The incubation period typically ranges from 7 to 14 days, during which the infected person is usually not contagious. The virus can spread from one to two days before the rash appears until all rashes have scabbed over,’ he said.