Indore: Resident Doctors Strike Again, Stage Demonstration At MYH Over Kolkata Incident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Resident doctors of MY Hospital and all associated hospitals of MGM Medical College went on strike once again to protest against the brutal incident of murder and rape of a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata.

The resident doctors also made a new front ‘Justice for Abhaya’ and claimed to get all doctors’ association united under one umbrella. President of central RDA Dr Nayan Jain said, ‘We will continue our strike until the investigation in the case of rape and murder of the resident doctor in Kolkata continues.

We believe in the Supreme Court and have trust that the deceased will get justice while doctors get a safe environment at the workplace.’ He said that Junior Doctors Association has called off the strike but they will continue to strike and will stage protest demonstration in coming days.

JDA stages demo at Rajwada

Junior Doctors’ Association staged a demonstration at Rajwada on Wednesday to seek support from people to protest against the incident. JDA president Harendra Pratap Singh said, ‘We are not on strike but we will continue to protest against the incident. We staged demonstration at Rajwada to get people’s support and to spread awareness for our demands,’ he added.