Indore District Court Resolves Long-Standing Parking Issue, Designates New Location At Hope Mill Land

The committee had invited tenders from the persons willing to operate the vehicle stand at the parking lot.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The years old parking problem in the District Court seems to finally have found a solution. A new parking area has been developed at the land of Hope Mill, where the staff and the parties to case can park their vehicled.

A three-member committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Principal District Judge BP Sharma.  In this committee, Principal District Judge BP Sharma was made the Chairman and the then former president of Indore Bar Association Gopal Kacholiya was made the member and SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar was made on behalf of the Collector. 

The committee had invited tenders from the persons willing to operate the vehicle stand at the parking lot. The tender process has been completed. However, now the parking road has opened on the mill land adjacent to the District Court premises and the parking is almost ready after installing tiles and other works. 

Kacholiya said that the tender process has been completed and the vehicles will be parked at a new place from next month.

The special thing is that lawyers will not have to pay even a single penny at this parking spot, only the parties and other people coming to the court will have to pay a parking fee.

