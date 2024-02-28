Indore: Dog Menace ON, Sterilisation OFF Due To Payment Delay By IMC

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Both agencies working for sterilising dogs in the city have stopped their work for the last nine days due to the inordinate delay in the payment done by Indore Municipal Corporation.

Reports of common people being troubled due to stray dogs are continuously coming from many areas of the city.

Many colonies, localities and societies, have a large number of dogs that run behind cars and two-wheelers and attack pedestrians. Many times the drivers of the two-wheelers get scared leading to accidents.

According to those working for PFA, the agency has not worked for 15 days.

There are an estimated more than 3 lakh dogs in the city and their sterilisation is done at two places. One of these centres is in the trenching ground area and the other in the GPO area is operated by NGOs.

On receiving a complaint, these (Animal Birth Control) ABC centres catch the dog from the concerned area, bring it to the centre and release it back at the same place after sterilisation.

Quote

"Yes, work has been stopped for the last 8 days, but all the emergency work is being done. It is true that the payment has not been made, but we will soon find a solution to the payment-related problem and get the work started, "Dr UttamYadav, Animal Birth Control Officer.