Indore: Discom mobile payment service for rural areas a success

Indore: Whether it is Sandal-Mandal of Mhow tehsil in Indore district or Sarwan of Sailana in ??Ratlam or Panthpipalai of Ujjain district, mobile payment service introduced by Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company (west discom) is drawing huge response from villagers.

They do not have to go to west discom’s office located 10 to 12 kilometres from their village to pay the electricity bills. But the company reaches their door steps.

The company has introduced mobile payment scheme to strengthen its services in rural areas and to recover electricity bill amount easily.

The company has introduced easy payment service vehicles that reach panchayat office, village fairs, and chaupal everyday. The vehicles reach four to five villages, hamlets, localities everyday and issue computerised receipts after receiving bill payment.