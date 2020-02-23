Indore: Discom mobile payment service for rural areas a success

Indore: Whether it is Sandal-Mandal of Mhow tehsil in Indore district or Sarwan of Sailana in ??Ratlam or Panthpipalai of Ujjain district, mobile payment service introduced by Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company (west discom) is drawing huge response from villagers.
They do not have to go to west discom’s office located 10 to 12 kilometres from their village to pay the electricity bills. But the company reaches their door steps.
The company has introduced mobile payment scheme to strengthen its services in rural areas and to recover electricity bill amount easily.
The company has introduced easy payment service vehicles that reach panchayat office, village fairs, and chaupal everyday. The vehicles reach four to five villages, hamlets, localities everyday and issue computerised receipts after receiving bill payment.
Lineman is also present in the vehicle who mends electricity-related faults, if any. The vehicle also provides information about Indira Grah Jyoti Yojana and Indira Kisan Jyoti Yojana. At present, a total of 50 seamless payment service vehicles visit 250 villages every day. These vehicles cover 4,000 kilometres daily to reach doors of thousands of consumers.
West dicom officials said new method has succeeded in improving revenue recovery, line service and in publicising government schemes related to electricity supply.
The power company has fixed the route chart of all 50 vehicles, which is released after approval of divisional engineer. It is mandatory to reach panchayats, haat bazaar, chaupal every day so that more people can benefit from it.
Pointer
“New service has turned out to be a huge success. While it is helping company to collect revenue from rural areas, villagers are getting facility at door steps for payment of bills. Last four months’ results are encouraging. We recovered dues worth Rs 14 crore through new facility.”
Vikas Narwal, west discom managing director
