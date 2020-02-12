Indore: Now, west discom also to table budget like governments

Indore: Just like governments, Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company Ltd (west discom) would also prepare and present its budget. West discom managing director Vikas Narwal said company generates revenue and makes expenditure.

So, the company has decided to make a planned budget from financial year 2020-21. The proposed expenditure of small work, planning, salary, vehicles, maintenance and other items of all the 10 departments of the company till 31 March 2021 will be mentioned in the budget, which is expected to be of Rs 1,200 crore.

Narwal said it will be presented at the meeting of board of directors to be held on February 22. The meeting will be attended by state energy department secretary and company chairman Nitesh Vyas, energy department SDO Prashant Chaturvedi, finance department deputy secretary Ajay Chaubey and other directors.