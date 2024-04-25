Indore: Dhirendra Shastri Leads Seven-Day Bhagwat Katha At Kankeshwari Mela Ground; Traffic Restrictions In Place

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic movement near Kankeshwari Mela Ground would be either diverted or restricted between April 28 and May 4 due to seven-day Shrimad Bhagwat Katha by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Maharaj of Bageshwar Dham. Traffic police have made several arrangements for convenience of commuters.

The programme of Katha, Bhajan, and Aarti would start from 4 pm and continue till 10 pm. The traffic on roads near the programme site would be either diverted or restricted from 4 pm to 10pm.

During this period, the route arrangements and parking arrangements for devotees coming to Shrimad Bhagwat Katha would be as follows:

Parking system:

* Administrative vehicles deployed for programme would be parked at Divyang ITI ground.

* Vehicles coming from Bhopal, Gwalior and Dewas would move through Dewas Naka, Niranjanpur, BCC Tri-section, Nyay Nagar, Hiranagar Square, Chandragupta Square and park in ISBT Bus Stand MR 10.

* Vehicles from Mandsaur, Ratlam, and Ujjain would travel through Aurobindo Hospital, Luvkush Square, MR 10 Toll Naka Bridge to be parked at ISBT bus stand.

* Vehicles coming from Dhar, Jhabua, would travel from TCS via Super Corridor to Chhota Bangada Square, Luv Kush Square, MR 10 Toll Naka Bridge to reach parking at ISBT bus stand.

* Vehicles from Khandwa and city would be parked at ITI Ground near Keshav Kanak Vihar.

Prohibited route:

* Road leading to Kanakeshwari Maidan via Chandragupta Maurya Square and Devnarayan Doodh Dairy

* Road from Aam Wala Square, Axis Bank to Kankeshwari Mata Temple

* Road from Bandhan Garden Sabzi Mandi Square to Kankeshwari Maidan Main Road

* Route from Photo Framing Glass House, behind Heera Nagar Police Station, to Chandravanshi Dev Narayan Milk Dairy

* Road from Jai Malhar Garden, Shyam Nagar Main Road to Milan Parinay Garden

* Road from Veena Nagar to Satyanarayan Murali Breakfast Corner, Yogi Photo Studio towards Dev Narayan Milk Dairy

* Road from Abhinandan Nagar to Shri Sanwariya Sweets shop towards Kankeshwari Maidan Main Road Diversions

* Traffic coming from Shyam Nagar, Shyam Nagar Ennex, Veena Nagar, Abhinandan Nagar, Sunder Nagar via Aam Wala Square towards Chandragupta Maurya Square, Bapat Square, would be able to enter the city from Shri Sanwaria Sweets shop, Shyam Nagar, Rohan Home Care, Shri Sai Nashta Point, Chauhan Property Corner, and MR 10 Service Road near Chandragupta Square.

* Vehicles will enter the city from Gori Nagar, Khatipura, Pink City, North Avenue Jagjivan Ram Nagar towards Banganga Railway Crossing and Lakshmibai Station.

Heavy vehicles banned:

* From Dewas Naka to SICA School and Bapat Square

* From Luvkush Square to MR 10 Toll Naka Chandragupta Maurya Square

* From Bapat Square to Aamwala Square via Axis Bank

* From Banganga Railway Crossing to Khatipura, Gori Nagar Tempo Stand Square, Aam Wala Square

* From DRP line to Pardeshipura Square and Kankeshwari Mata Temple The officials have advised commuters to avoid these routes and use alternative routes and cooperate in transportation arrangements.