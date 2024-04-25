Indore: Goof Up In Surgery Practical Marks @ MGM; MPMSU Orders Re-Exam For 94 Students Within 7 Days

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU), Jabalpur, on Wednesday decided to re-conduct surgery practical exam of 94 students of MBBS final year in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College. The decision was taken by university’s Board of Examination and duly conveyed to medical college authorities directing them to conduct the exam in seven days in presence of internal and external examiners.

Board of Examination took the decision on the MGM Medical College plea for revision of result of surgery practical exam of MBBS final year students after examiner wrongly evaluated the students. As a result, 41 students failed. They later staged a protest alleging misconduct by the examiners. Free Press had exclusively raised the issue and exposed the blunder by the college as the examiner had evaluated the students out of 10 marks instead of 60.

“During the meeting of Board of Examination, university officials discussed ways to revise the results but couldn’t find a way for the same. After discussing various options, consensus was reached on re-exam,” a university official, wishing anonymity, said.

However, the university has not made it mandatory for students to take the exam and decided to keep marks same of those who do not want to retake the exam. Meanwhile, MPMSU Vice Chancellor Dr Ashok Khandelwal said that the Board of Examination has decided to re-conduct the exam. “We have asked the college to re-conduct the exam and it is the college's responsibility to make it happen properly.

However, we will act against the examiners and also write to the government to act against those responsible for the blunder,” Dr Khandelwal told Free Press.

Students up in arms against university’s decision

MBBS final year students of MGM Medical College are up in arms against MPMSU’s decision to re-conduct the exam and alleged that the university was punishing them for college authorities’ mistake. “We had already passed the exam but were marked fail due to examiner’s error. Now, we will have to retake the exam and have to prepare for it in seven days. We will knock on the doors of MPMSU to reconsider the decision,” the students said.