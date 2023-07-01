Indore: DEO Asks School Heads To Inform About Condition Of Buildings

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the onset of monsoon, water logging and leaking roofs have become the new normal in old buildings. Citing the possibility of such issues arising in government schools, district education officer (DEO) Manglesh Vyas issued instructions to all the school heads in the Indore division to send details about the condition of school buildings.

The letter also instructed schools to make proper arrangements for water drainage on the campus. The number of schools running classes I to XII is more than 1,000 in Indore district. There are over 1.25 lakh students who study in these schools.

Commissioner of directorate of public education issued guidelines on the condition of schools across the state through video conferencing as well. Vyas asked institutes to take care of the schools and ensure that no classes are held in improper conditions.

The directorate has entrusted the responsibility of repairing dilapidated schools to the district education officers. From DEO office, all the supplies needed to fix the school’s building will be allotted to school principal, school in-charge and all headmasters of government schools.

Vyas said, “Instructions to take necessary precautions for the safety of the students in the rain have to be strictly followed so that any kind of accident is avoided.”

He added that school heads must look out for open electrical wires. “If there is a situation like falling of branches of the trees planted in the premises or near it, then contact the Municipal Corporation and other concerned department and get them trimmed,” the letter said.

It added that if there are potholes on the campus or playground, arrange to fill them immediately during the rains, so that the students do not fall or get hurt because of it.

