 Indore: DEO Asks School Heads To Inform About Condition Of Buildings
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: DEO Asks School Heads To Inform About Condition Of Buildings

Indore: DEO Asks School Heads To Inform About Condition Of Buildings

Slew of instructions issued to ensure students face no difficulties during the monsoon.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 09:23 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the onset of monsoon, water logging and leaking roofs have become the new normal in old buildings. Citing the possibility of such issues arising in government schools, district education officer (DEO) Manglesh Vyas issued instructions to all the school heads in the Indore division to send details about the condition of school buildings.

The letter also instructed schools to make proper arrangements for water drainage on the campus.  The number of schools running classes I to XII is more than 1,000 in Indore district. There are over 1.25 lakh students who study in these schools.  

Commissioner of directorate of public education issued guidelines on the condition of schools across the state through video conferencing as well.  Vyas asked institutes to take care of the schools and ensure that no classes are held in improper conditions.  

Read Also
"Make Kamal Nath Sit At Home, Put BJP To Work": JP Nadda Flays Former CM In Poll-Bound MP
article-image

The directorate has entrusted the responsibility of repairing dilapidated schools to the district education officers. From DEO office, all the supplies needed to fix the school’s building will be allotted to school principal, school in-charge and all headmasters of government schools.  

Vyas said, “Instructions to take necessary precautions for the safety of the students in the rain have to be strictly followed so that any kind of accident is avoided.”  

He added that school heads must look out for open electrical wires. “If there is a situation like falling of branches of the trees planted in the premises or near it, then contact the Municipal Corporation and other concerned department and get them trimmed,” the letter said.  

It added that if there are potholes on the campus or playground, arrange to fill them immediately during the rains, so that the students do not fall or get hurt because of it.

Read Also
Bhopal: Spotted Deer Puts Pench Tiger Reserve Ecosystem Under Stress
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: DAVV Refuses To Reschedule B.Com Exam After Bohra Community Appeal

Indore: DAVV Refuses To Reschedule B.Com Exam After Bohra Community Appeal

Indore: JEE First-Round Seat Allotments Released

Indore: JEE First-Round Seat Allotments Released

THE SUICIDE STORY From Students' POV: Lack Of Family Support Pushing Girls Towards Suicide

THE SUICIDE STORY From Students' POV: Lack Of Family Support Pushing Girls Towards Suicide

Indore: DEO Asks School Heads To Inform About Condition Of Buildings

Indore: DEO Asks School Heads To Inform About Condition Of Buildings

Indore: Woman, Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested For Supplying Drugs

Indore: Woman, Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested For Supplying Drugs