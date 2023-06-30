Bhopal: Spotted Deer Puts Pench Tiger Reserve Ecosystem Under Stress | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pench Tiger Reserve (Sidhi) recently translocated 16 Spotted Deer to Satpura Tiger Reserve in Narmadapuram. Along with this, it is about to send 10 Spotted Deer to Kuno National Park (Sheopur).

All this is being done to save the ecosystem of the Pench Tiger Reserve which has become disbalanced due to the high density of spotted deer that is putting a lot of stress on its natural resources including the fauna. One of the senior officers of Pench Tiger Reserve told Free Press that according to a rough estimate, there are around 45,000 to 50,000 spotted deer inside the reserve.

“ Owing to the large number of spotted deer, our ecosystem also gets affected adversely. Hence, spotted deer are given to other national parks of the state which helps them in increasing the herbivore population necessary for the survival of the carnivores,” he said.

Pench Tiger Reserve Is Having The Highest Population Of sSpotted Deer

So far, 3,051 spotted deer have been given by Pench Tiger Reserve to Satpura Tiger Reserve, Nauradehi Tiger Reserve, Kuno National Park etc. The breakdown of the 3,051 figure: 1,877 spotted deer have translocated to Satpura Tiger Reserve, 660 to Nauradehi Tiger Reserve, 493 to Kuno National Park etc.

Apart from this, 21 spotted deer have been translocated to Khandwa as well. The field director, Pench Tiger Reserve Rajnish Singh said that in comparison to any other reserves of the state, Pench Tiger Reserve is having the highest population of spotted deer. It is a matter of pride that such a large number of spotted deer have been translocated to other national parks of the state. As per information, these 3,051 spotted deer were caught from six different enclosures including Sapat Boma, Turia Boma, Alikatta Boma, Mahadev Ghat, Chedia Boma and Baragreet Boma.