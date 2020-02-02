Indore: Demarcation of structures for Khajuri Bazaar road starts today

Indore: The on-going work of drawing a central line on stretch between Bada Ganpati and Krishnapura Chhatri for widening the road got over on Sunday.

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) would start demarcation of commercial and residential structures proving hurdles before the road broadening project from Monday.

Under Smart City Project, the road between Bada Ganpati and Krishnapura Chhatri (Khajuri Bazaar road) is to be widened to 60 ft.

Last week, the IMC had drawn central line from Bada Ganpati to Gorakund Square and from Rajwada to Krishnapura Chhatri.