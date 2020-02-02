Indore: Demarcation of structures for Khajuri Bazaar road starts today

Indore: The on-going work of drawing a central line on stretch between Bada Ganpati and Krishnapura Chhatri for widening the road got over on Sunday.
Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) would start demarcation of commercial and residential structures proving hurdles before the road broadening project from Monday.
Under Smart City Project, the road between Bada Ganpati and Krishnapura Chhatri (Khajuri Bazaar road) is to be widened to 60 ft.
Last week, the IMC had drawn central line from Bada Ganpati to Gorakund Square and from Rajwada to Krishnapura Chhatri.
On Sunday, the IMC team drew the line between Gorakund Square to Rajwada.
With red colour paint, IMC will demarcate the portions of buildings posing hurdle before the road project.
After demarcation is completed, the IMC would issue notices to the building owners to demolish their structures on their own or else it will do the needful.
IMC stated that the aggrieved building owners would be given transfer of developments right (TDR) certificate for double floor area ratio (FAR).
For example, if 100 sq ft portion of a structure is demolished due to the road widening project then the owner of the demolished structure would get FAR certificate for 300 sq ft. Under TDR, that person can sell his FAR to some other person if he does not wish to use it.
