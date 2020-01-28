Indore: IMC to demarcate portions of 13 shrines by Feb 2

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation will demarcate portions of 13 shrines coming in way of road widening from Bada Ganpati to Krishnapura Chhatri.

Municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh has set February 2 as deadline for officers to complete demarcation work. The shrines whose major portions will come under road widening post demarcation will be shifted to other places.

The road between Bada Ganpati and Krishnapura Chhatri has to be widened to 60 feet under Smart City project. Though the road widening will begin after a month, central line laying work started on Tuesday.