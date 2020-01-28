Indore: IMC to demarcate portions of 13 shrines by Feb 2

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation will demarcate portions of 13 shrines coming in way of road widening from Bada Ganpati to Krishnapura Chhatri.
Municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh has set February 2 as deadline for officers to complete demarcation work. The shrines whose major portions will come under road widening post demarcation will be shifted to other places.
The road between Bada Ganpati and Krishnapura Chhatri has to be widened to 60 feet under Smart City project. Though the road widening will begin after a month, central line laying work started on Tuesday.
Additional collector BBS Tomar, Smart City CEO Sandeep Soni, IMC superintendent engineer DR Lodhi and other Smart City officials conducted survey of the stretch between Bada Ganpati and Krishnapura Chhatri. “The survey would continue for next two to three days,” Soni said.
Lodhi has been directed to identify portions of illegal structures coming in way of road widening and issue notice to their owners in seven days.
Tomar and Soni also inspected road, which is under construction from Jairampur Colony to Gaurakund under Smart City project. The duo directed the shrine owners to displace them for road construction by February 2.
