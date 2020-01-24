Indore: Pregnant woman immolates herself after hubby refused to take her out on weekend

Lokesh told police that due to workload he was very tired and had reached home late at 4 pm on Sunday. His wife Sonam told him that she wanted to go out to celebrate, and when he refused, Soman started quarrelling with him and soon locked herself inside the bedroom. Lokesh did not pay too much attention to what she was doing and lay down in the drawing-room couch. However, Soman’s scream from inside the bedroom alerted him and soon he saw smoke coming out of the room. Alarmed, Lokesh broke open the door and with the help of neighbours somehow managed to douse the flames and took her to the MY Hospital. She was treated for four days at the hospital and died on Thursday. Her child too had died in the womb. Post mortem of the woman and the eight-month-old fetus was done at MY Hospital.

Investigating officer SI GS Bhadoria said they are taking statements of the neighbours as Soman was in no condition to record her statement.

One of the neighbours told police that they had seen Sonam burning and screaming. They threw water on her and doused the fire. The police have recovered a kerosene can from the place of incident. Police have sent the can to check for fingerprints.