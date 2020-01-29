Indore: Roadside vendor protests as removal gang reach Patnipura

Indore: Roadside vendors staged a protest when removal gang of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) reached Patnipura for the second day on Wednesday to remove vegetable and other makeshift shops set up on road between Patanipura and Bhamori.
When IMC team reached there, vendors staged a sit-in on the middle of the road. They said they should be given separate space to do their business or be allowed to sell vegetables and other goods on footpaths.
They also alleged that the IMC started the removal drive without giving time or chance to hear them. On learning about the protest, police reached the site and asked vendors to vacate road as it was causing traffic jams.
They assured vendors of talking to senior officers for finding a solution.
Vegetable vendor Mukesh Sahu said that they have been doing business for a long time. “We had drawn a line for ourselves and no vendor would cross it so that traffic jams do not occur. IMC had also drawn a white line on the road asking us not to put our goods beyond that. We have been following the instructions strictly. But IMC wants to remove us,” he said. The vendors said they have no other means for survival as they are not educated.
Woman vendor Rekha said she had been doing business on footpath since childhood. “I am not educated and do not have any other source of income. If my makeshift shop is removed, I will not be able to feed my family,” she said. The IMC on Tuesday had removed 120 vendors selling vegetables and other goods on handcarts on the road between Patnipura Square and Bhamori.
