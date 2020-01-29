Indore: Roadside vendor protests as removal gang reach Patnipura

Indore: Roadside vendors staged a protest when removal gang of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) reached Patnipura for the second day on Wednesday to remove vegetable and other makeshift shops set up on road between Patanipura and Bhamori.

When IMC team reached there, vendors staged a sit-in on the middle of the road. They said they should be given separate space to do their business or be allowed to sell vegetables and other goods on footpaths.

They also alleged that the IMC started the removal drive without giving time or chance to hear them. On learning about the protest, police reached the site and asked vendors to vacate road as it was causing traffic jams.

They assured vendors of talking to senior officers for finding a solution.